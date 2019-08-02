ATMA result 2019 to be declared today at atmaaims.com: All you need to know

ATMA result 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to declare the ATMA result 2019 today. Candidates who appeared for the AIMS ATMA 2019 can check their result on the official website atmaaims.com. ATMA 2019 exam was held on July 28. ATMA is a comprehensive and single-window test for admission to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programmes like MBA, PGDM, MCA*, MMS* and other management post graduate courses (* subject to local regulations). This test is recognised by AICTE and Ministry of HRD, Government of India, and is conducted across all the states in India.

ATMA Result 2019: How to check marks



Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on 'ATMA Scores'

Step 3: Enter your login id and password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: AIMS ATMA 2019 results will be displayed on the screen. Download it for futute reference

ATMA Result 2019: What is 'percentile' in AIMS ATMA result card?

In addition to the score, the ATMA Result 2019 will also contain percentile. Percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates in the entire ATMA Testing population more than whom a candidate has score in the entrance test. For example, if a candidate's score sheet indicates 60%, they have score more than 60 per cent of test candidates.

About ATMA and AIMS



The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) was founded in 1988 as a registered society. AIMS is a non-profit professional organisation which has grown into a powerful network of over 740 top management schools of national and international repute in the country including IIMs, ISB, Xavier Institutes, Welingkar, MDI, S P Jain, ICFAI and NMIMS. ATMA is a National Level MBA Entrance Test conducted five times in a year. The ATMA MBA Entrance test is conducted by the Association of Indian Management School (AIMS).