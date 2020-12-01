Bain & Co top recruiter in first cluster of IIM-A summer placements

-
Bain & Company, having extended 20 internship offers, has emerged as the top recruiter in the first cluster of the summer placement process for the flagship PGP class of 2022 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
It is followed by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with 19 internship offers.
IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster system for the final placement process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. Held virtually, the first cluster of the summer placement process comprised four cohorts, including investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.
In all, about 50 firms participated in the process, with other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain including Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, GEP Consulting, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Strategy.
In the Investment Banking and Markets cohort, Edelweiss Wealth Management was the top recruiter with 10 offers. Other prominent recruiters in the domain included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse (Singapore and India), Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura India.
In the PE and VC domain, there was participation by firms like Blackstone, Gaja Capital, IndiaRF, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Temasek and White Oak. True North was the top recruiter in this domain with four offers.
The second and third clusters of the summer placement process at IIM Ahmedabad will be held on December 4 and 7, respectively.
