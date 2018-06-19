Bihar 10th result 2018 postponed; steps to check marks at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB Class 10 result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 and will announce it on June 26 on its official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As of now, the time of result declaration is not known. However, most likely Bihar class 10 results will be announced after 3 pm.

Bihar board class 10 students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net. There has been speculation about the Bihar 10th result date since May, and the Bihar board has since released results for its 12th class exams, with only the Matric results remaining.

According to Indian Express report, an official from the Bihar Board has confirmed that while around 42,000 copies of matric exams are lost, however, this will not affect the result declaration schedule.

“The tabulation or evaluation has already been done and the BSEB is ready with the results, however, this loss of copies will affect in case students apply for re-checking of the answer sheets,” said a Bihar Board official.

The fate of nearly 1.8 million (19 lakh) students will be decided when BSEB will announce the Bihar Matric Result 2018 or Bihar board class 10th results. According to the tradition followed by the BSEB, the result will be announced by the State Minister and Board Chairman and then it will be uploaded online. This year, during intermediate (Class 12) result declaration, the result was published on the website three hours after it was declared by the State Minister. In such scenario, students must keep their patience and monitor the website at frequent intervals.

The Bihar board or BSEB conducted the class 10 matric examination from February 21 to 28 and around 1.8 million students appeared for the Bihar board class 10 matric exam in around 1,400 centres. Last year, Bihar matric results were declared on June 22 and the pass percentage was 50.12 per cent.

Here is how to check the Bihar Class 10 results or Bihar matric result 2018

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Matric results 2018. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for future reference