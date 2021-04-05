Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops

Bihar Board 10th result 2021: (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2021. The Bihar Board 10th result has been uploaded on the official websites - biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board class 10 exam was held from January 20 to February 24, 2021, and the answer book evaluation ended on March 24. A total of 1.68 million students registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year out of which, 846,000 were boys and about 838,000 were girls.

Here how to check the Bihar 10th results or Bihar matric result 2021

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2021 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2021 or BSEB Matric results 2021. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2021 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

Bihar 10th result: Third party websites

Bihar board class 10th students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2021: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their Matric result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.





Bihar 10th result 2021 toppers

Along with the result, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore also announced the list of toppers for Bihar Board 10th Result 2021. Check complete Bihar 10th Toppers below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: List of Toppers

Three students have topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 this year. Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar and Subhadarshini - 3 students have topped the Bihar Board Matric Result 2021. A total of 101 students have been placed in the Bihar Board Top 10. Toppers have scores 484 out of 500 marks. Pooja is from Motihari, Subhadarshini is from the Nalanda district, and Sandeep is from Rohtas. 78.17% of students passed this year.

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.