Bihar 10th result to be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in shortly

Bihar Board 10th result 2022: (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2022 date. The Bihar Board 10th result will be uploaded on the official websites - biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in shortly. Bihar board class 10 exam was conducted between February 17 and 24.



This year, nearly 8,27,288 candidates were expected to appear for the matriculation exams, out of which 4,04,207 were expected to be female students and 4,23,081 were to be male candidates in the first group. The second group was expected to have 8,21,606 candidates, out of which there were 4,02,498 female and 4,19,108 male candidates.

Here how to check the Bihar 10th results or Bihar Board matric result 2022

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2022 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2022 or BSEB Matric results 2022. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2022 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

Bihar 10th result: Third party websites

Bihar board class 10th students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2022: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their Matric result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

Bihar 10th result 2022 toppers

The list to be announced soon

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.