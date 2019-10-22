Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam 2020 dates out: Check complete time table here

-
ALSO READ
RSOS 10th, 12th datesheet released: check schedule on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
Bihar Board extends BSEB STET 2019 registration deadline till Sept 25
MP Open School Board releases MPSOS time table for Dec exam on mpsos.nic.in
BCECE 2019 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; steps to check rank card
Bihar Board BSEB 12th dummy admit card 2020 released on bsebinteredu.in
-
BSEB Matric Sent Up Exam Datesheet 2020 has been officially released by the Bihar board. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam Time Table on its official website for students who are scheduled to appear for the Bihar Board Matric Sent Up Exam 2019.
According to the date sheet released by the Bihar board, Matric Class 10 sent up exam 2019-20 will commence on November 7, 2019. Two exams will be held on that day — English Language and Social Science. General Mathematics and Second Language exams will be held the next day (November 8). There will be only one exam on November 9. Students will have to appear for General Science and Elective Subject exams on November 10, the last day of the Bihar 10th Sent-Up Exam.
Detailed date-wise exam time table for Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam 2020:
|Date
|Morning Session
|Afternoon Session
|
November 7
|English Language
|Social Science
|November 8
|General Mathematics
|Second Language
|November 9
|Mother Tongue (Hindi / Urdu / Bangla, Maithili)
|November 10
|General Science
|
Elective Subject
The dates for the Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam were announced after the release of the detailed exam schedule for BSEB 12th Sent Up Exam 2020. The exam commenced on October 18, 2019 and will conclude on October 26, 2019.
The Sent Up Exams are a precursor to the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Bihar.
About Bihar Board
The Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory body which is functioning under the Bihar government. The board is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools belonging to state of Bihar on the basis of syllabus as prescribed by the Bihar government.