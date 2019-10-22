Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam 2020 dates out: Check complete time table here

Matric Sent Up Exam Datesheet 2020 has been officially released by the board. The School Board (BSEB) has published the Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam Time Table on its official website for students who are scheduled to appear for the Board Matric Sent Up Exam 2019.

According to the date sheet released by the Bihar board, Matric Class 10 sent up exam 2019-20 will commence on November 7, 2019. Two exams will be held on that day — English Language and Social Science. General Mathematics and Second Language exams will be held the next day (November 8). There will be only one exam on November 9. Students will have to appear for General Science and Elective Subject exams on November 10, the last day of the Bihar 10th Sent-Up Exam.

Detailed date-wise exam time table for Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam 2020:





Date Morning Session Afternoon Session November 7 English Language Social Science November 8 General Mathematics Second Language November 9 Mother Tongue (Hindi / Urdu / Bangla, Maithili) November 10 General Science Elective Subject

will hold the exams in two sessions — morning and afternoon. The morning session of the three-hour exam will commence at 9.30 am. General Science and Social Science exam will be of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The dates for the Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam were announced after the release of the detailed exam schedule for 12th Sent Up Exam 2020. The exam commenced on October 18, 2019 and will conclude on October 26, 2019.

The Sent Up Exams are a precursor to the Class 10 and Class 12 in Bihar.



About Bihar Board



The Bihar School Board is a statutory body which is functioning under the Bihar government. The board is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools belonging to state of Bihar on the basis of syllabus as prescribed by the Bihar government.