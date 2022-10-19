Bihar BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 first exam June results out; check details

The Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the class 10th and class 12th first exam June results 2022 on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the open board examination can visit the official website- bbose.org to download their results.

The June session examination was conducted at various centers from July 14 to August 8.

Candidates can check their results by logging in to the official website by using their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and e-mail ID.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with their first June exam marks will be given a chance to apply for re-totaling, according to official notification.

Candidates will have to submit an application form within 30 days after the declaration of the results. Candidates will also be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 as application fee for re-totaling of their marks. The application fee has to be made through bank draft in favour of CEO, BBOSE, Patna.

After receiving the applications, the board will verify the marks of the respective students and intimate them within 45 days.