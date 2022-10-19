JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

DU announces first list of admissions to undergraduate programmes
Business Standard

Bihar BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 first exam June results out; check details

Candidates can check results by logging in to the website by using their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and e-mail id to check Bihar BBOSE result

Topics
exam results | Bihar | Education ministry

BS Web Team 

Result, Exam results
Bihar BBOSE results

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the class 10th and class 12th first exam June results 2022 on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the open board examination can visit the official website- bbose.org to download their results.

The June session examination was conducted at various centers from July 14 to August 8.

Candidates can check their results by logging in to the official website by using their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and e-mail ID.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with their first June exam marks will be given a chance to apply for re-totaling, according to official notification.

Candidates will have to submit an application form within 30 days after the declaration of the results. Candidates will also be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 as application fee for re-totaling of their marks. The application fee has to be made through bank draft in favour of CEO, BBOSE, Patna.

After receiving the applications, the board will verify the marks of the respective students and intimate them within 45 days.

Here's how to download your BBOSE result 2022:

Visit the official website- bbose.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Result'

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link that reads 'Result Of First Examination June 2022'

In the new tab, enter your login credentials

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY