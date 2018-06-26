Bihar board 10th result 2018 on biharboard.ac.in: 68.89% pass; toppers list

BSEB Class 10 result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 today on its official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar matric results at 4:40 pm on Tuesday (26 June 2018). 68.89 per cent students qualified for higher



On June 19, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore held a press conference and confirmed that the will be announced on June 26.



Bihar board class 10th students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net. There has been speculation about the date since May, and the Bihar board has since released results for its 12th class exams, with only the Matric results remaining. Earlier, the Bihar Board Class 10th results was postponed from 20th June to 26th June, after a surfaced that Class 10th answer sheets were missing in Gopalganj.anand

ALSO READ: 42,000 Bihar Board answer sheets recovered from scrap dealer

Today, the fate of nearly 1.77 million (17.7 lakh) students was decided when BSEB announced the Bihar Matric Result 2018 or Bihar board class 10th results. According to the tradition followed by the BSEB, the result was announced by the State Minister and Board Chairman Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and soon it will be uploaded online. This year, during intermediate (Class 12) result declaration, the result was published on the website three hours after it was declared by the State Minister. In such scenario, students must keep their patience and monitor the website at frequent intervals.

The Bihar board or BSEB conducted the class 10 matric examination from February 21 to 28 and around 1.77 million students appeared for the Bihar board class 10 matric exam in around 1,400 centres. Last year, Bihar matric results were declared on June 22 and the pass percentage was 50.12%.



Toppers list of 2018





Rank 1

Prerna Raj from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya secured 457/500 marks

Rank 2

Pragya and Shikha Kumari of Simultala awasiya Vidyalaya seecured 454/500

Rank 3

Anupriya Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is third topper with 452/500.

Out of 23 students in topper's' list, 16 are of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.

Here how to check the Bihar 10th results or Bihar matric result 2018

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Matric results 2018. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference





BSEB Class 10 Results 2018: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their Matric result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.