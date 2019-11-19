Bihar Board 12th, 10th date sheet released: Know details of BSEB timetable

The Bihar School Examination Board or has released the Bihar Board 12th date sheet and 10th date sheet. The Bihar Board 10th examination will start from February 17, 2020 and the 12th board exams will be held from February 3, 2020.

The 12th and 10th board exams will be held in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and then from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. To know the detail, students can visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th date sheet 2020

February 3: Morning shift - Physics; Afternoon shift - History, RB Hindi

February 4: Morning shift - Chemistry; Afternoon shift - Political Science, English

February 5: Morning shift - Biology, Afternoon shift - Economics, Foundation Course

February 6: Afternoon shift- Computer Science, Multi Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

February 7: Morning shift - Mathematics, Afternoon shift - M.B, Vocational Trade-I

February 8: Morning shift - Agriculture, Music, Afternoon shift - Entrepreneurship, Geography

February 10: Morning shift - Language subject, Afternoon shift - Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

February 11: Afternoon shift - Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

February 12: Morning shift - Language subject, Afternoon shift - Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

February 13: Morning shift - Home Sciences, Economics, Afternoon shift - Accountancy

Bihar Board 10th date sheet 2020

February 17: Science

February 18: Mathematics

February 19: Social Science

February 21: Vernacular subject

February 22: Second Indian Language

February 24: Additional subjects



According to officials, model question papers for 20 subjects for Matric and Intermediate examinations was uploaded on BSEB's website earlier in this month.

About Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory body which is functioning under the Bihar government. The board is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools belonging to state of Bihar on the basis of syllabus as prescribed by the Bihar government.