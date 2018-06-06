Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 out on biharboard.ac.in; know details

Bihar Board 12th result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared Bihar Class 12 result 2018 on Students can check their Bihar Board 12th result of their respective streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) on the website - biharboard.ac.in. In order to avoid heavy traffic on the official website, which may result in the website crashing frequently, students can also check their results on these alternative links: indiaresults.com, bsebssresult.com. Hours before the Bihar Board 12th result was declared, the BSEB's official website showed error message sending panic across the state.

Bihar Board 12th exam 2018 was conducted by BSEB from 6 to 16 February and the practical examinations were held from 11 to 25 January.

Over 1.28 million students appeared in the class 12 examination. The class 12 Bihar Board examination was held at around 1,384 centres across the state.

is expected to be announced on June 20, according to media reports.

Bihar government has also announced scholarships for the toppers of class 10 and 12. Ten toppers of Bihar Board 12th 2018 will get Rs 1,200 per month for two years to pursue higher secondary

Five toppers of Bihar Board 12th 2018 will get Rs 1,500 per month for pursuing higher and will receive the scholarship depending on the duration of the course.



Check toppers list for 2018



Pass percentage: 52.95%

Pass percentage for Commerce stream: 91.32%



A total of 44.7% students passed Science, 91.32% cleared Commerce and 61.32% qualified in Arts stream this year.



Science stream topper: Kalpana Kumari, who is also NEET 2018 topper scored 434 marks in Bihar 12th Science examination.



Commerce Stream topper: Nidhi Sinha from RDS College Muzaffarpur became the Commerce topper with 434 marks.



Arts Stream topper: Kusum Kri from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, stood as Arts stream topper with 424 marks.





ALSO READ: Bihar Board class 12th results 2018: Check your score at biharboard.ac.in

Here are the steps to check on www.biharboard.ac.in

1. Visit Bihar Board's official website biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

3. Enter your roll number

5. Check your result and download

6. Print out your result for future use

Bihar Board 12th exam toppers' list 2017

Science stream: Khushboo Kumari (86.2 per cent) from Simultala, Jamui

Arts stream: Ganesh Kumar (82.6 per cent) from RNSJN Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Samastipur

Commerce stream: Priyanshu Jaiswal (81.6 per cent) from College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna

ABOUT BSEB:

BSEB is a board of running under the government of Bihar. It conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. Every year, the board conducts the annual board examinations in the months of February-March and other supplementary examination held in August-September. It's headquarter is located in the capital of the state, Patna.