Bihar Board 12th result 2019 to be out soon, check biharboard.ac.in today

BSEB Class 12 result 2019: (BSEB) to soon announce the Bihar Class 12 intermediate Result 2019 today on its official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Today, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will hold a press conference to announce Bihar 12th board result.

class 12th students will also be able to check their intermediate results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The fate of nearly 13 lakh students will be decided when BSEB will announce the Bihar Intermediate Result 2019 or class 12th results.

This year intermediate written exams were held across 1.339 centres in 38 districts. The results are being declared much earlier than previous years to allow students to apply for admission to colleges in universities for further studies.

As soon as class 12th students result is declared, the board will also announce toppers' list.

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.

Here how to check the Bihar 12th results or Bihar matric result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Result 2019 or BSEB Class 12 Matric Result 2019 or BSEB Matric results 2019. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate results 2019 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Intermediate result and take a print out for further reference

BSEB Class 12 Results 2019: Check via SMS

Students can check their intermediate result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.



ABOUT BSEB:

BSEB is a board of running under the government of Bihar. It conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. Every year, the board conducts the annual board examinations in the months of February-March and other supplementary examination held in August-September. It's headquarter is located in the capital of the state, Patna.