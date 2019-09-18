Bihar Board BSEB 12th dummy admit card 2020 released on bsebinteredu.in

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 to be released today; steps to download
Bihar Board 12th result 2019 out, 79.76% qualify; know toppers' list
Railway Recruitment Board NTPC exam 2019 admit card to be released soon
CBSE 10th and 12th compartment admit card 2019 released, check details here
CTET Admit Card 2019: CBSE expected to release admit card this week
-
BSEB 12th admit card 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released dummy admit cards for 12th BSEB exam 2020 on its official website on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in. The aim of the Bihar Board 12th dummy admit card 2020 is to let students rectify the errors made in the Bihar Board registration form 2020 in case of any discrepancy in the BSEB admit cards or registration form.
The Bihar Board 12th examination is scheduled to be held from February 3 to February 13, 2020.
Students can download the BSEB 12th admit card by visiting the official website of the Bihar Board on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Most importantly, students need to cross-check all information given in the BSEB dummy admit card 2020 to avoid any kind of mistake.
Steps to download Bihar Board 12th admit card 2020
- Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board on bsebinteredu.in
- Click on ‘Download Dummy Admit Card’
- Enter college/school code, registration number, and date of birth
- Down your BSEB 12th admit card 2019
About Bihar Board
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Act, 1952 functioning under the government of Bihar devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools.