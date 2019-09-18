Bihar Board BSEB 12th dummy admit card 2020 released on bsebinteredu.in

12th 2019: The School Board (BSEB) has released dummy admit cards for 12th exam 2020 on its official website on biharboardonline. gov.in or bsebinteredu.in. The aim of the Board 12th dummy 2020 is to let students rectify the errors made in the Bihar Board registration form 2020 in case of any discrepancy in the admit cards or registration form.





The Bihar Board 12th is scheduled to be held from February 3 to February 13, 2020.

Students can download the BSEB 12th by visiting the official website of the Bihar Board on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Most importantly, students need to cross-check all information given in the BSEB dummy admit card 2020 to avoid any kind of mistake.

Steps to download Bihar Board 12th admit card 2020

Visit the official website of Bihar School Board on bsebinteredu.in

Click on ‘ Download Dummy Admit Card ’

’ Enter college/school code, registration number, and date of birth

Down your BSEB 12th admit card 2019

About Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Act, 1952 functioning under the government of Bihar devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools.