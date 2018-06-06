Bihar Board class 12th results 2018: Check your score at biharboard.ac.in

The results of Bihar Board class 12 examination are expected to be declared by (BSEB) today, 6 June, 2018 at 4:30 pm.



Students can check the results of their respective streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) on the website, www. In order to avoid heavy traffic on the official website, which may result in the website crashing frequently, students can also check their results on these alternative links: indiaresults.com, bsebssresult.com.

This year, the written examination was conducted by BSEB from 6 to 16 February and the practical examinations were held from 11 to 25 January.

According to The Indian Express reports, 1.7 million students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations and 1.28 million students appeared in the class XII examination. The class XII Bihar Board examination was held at around 1,384 centres across the state.

Meanwhile, class X board results are expected be announced on June 20, according to media reports.

Bihar government has also announced scholarships for the toppers of class X and XII. Ten toppers of Class X will get Rs 1,200 per month for two years to pursue higher secondary However, the students will have to fetch at least 60 per cent marks in Class XI to claim the scholarship.

Five toppers of Class XII will get Rs 1,500 per month for pursuing higher and will receive the scholarship depending on the duration of the course. For instance, if a student is pursuing basic graduation, the scholarship will be for three years. For students who are pursuing professional courses like MBBS and engineering, the scholarship will continue for five years and fours years, respectively.

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board Result 2018:

1. Go to the official website www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Look for the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

3. Click on the link provided

4. Enter your roll number and other credentials

5. Check your result and download

6. Print out your result for future use