Bihar Board exam 2021: BSEB 10th exam from today; all you need to know

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo:Shutterstock
Photo:Shutterstock

Bihar Board 10th exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board will commence BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 from today and will continue till February 24 at various examination centres across the state. The board has released the admit card on the official site. A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for class 10 exam. As per Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the boys enrollment this year is 846,663 while 837,803 girl students have registered.

Bihar board exam: Important instructions

The candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam centre wearing shoes and socks, and they need to enter their respective exam hall 10 minutes before the commencement of paper, the BSEB in its guidelines mentioned.

The board will take every precautions to ensure cheating-free exams. Every exam centre will have CCTV cameras, one videographer will be appointed, section 144 within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre, among several other measures.

The students also have to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. It is mandatory for candidates to bring masks and sanitisers to the exam hall.

First Published: Wed, February 17 2021. 08:06 IST

