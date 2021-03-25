Bihar BPSC result 2021 released on bpsc.bih.nic.in; steps to check result

BPSC Result 2021: The Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday declared the results of the 66th Combined competitive (CCE) preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for BPSC 66th exam on December 27, 2020 and February 14, 2021 can download the BPSC 66th Prelims result from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC also released the final answer keys for both December 27 and February 14 Graduate School examinations.

The BPSC 66th preliminary examination was held on December 27, 2020 across 887 centres in 35 districts, while re-examination was conducted on Februray 14 at two centres in Patna. A total of 280,882 students took the BPSC 66th combined civil services preliminary exam out of which 8,997 qualified for the BPSC main examination. The date of the BPSC main examination will be released soon on the official portal of the board.

Candidates who will be selected through BPSC civil services exam will be posted in various administrative and law enforcement departments of the government.

Steps to check BPSC Prelims Result 2021:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Results: 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination' link

A PDF file will appear containing the list of shortlisted candidates

About BPSC

The Public Service Commission (BPSC) is an institution established by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants.