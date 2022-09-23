Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 released; here's how you can download

The School of Examination Board (BSEB) has now released the answer key for Diploma in Elementary (D. El. Ed) exam on Friday in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the September exam can download the answer key from the official website- biharboardonline. .gov.in.

The Bihar DElEd answer key is provisional, and candidates can raise objections till September 24 on the official website. Once the objection window of the Bihar DElEd provisional answer key closes, the authorities will go through all the objections raised by the candidates, based on which the BSEB will release the final answer key and the result.

To raise objections, candidates must first log in to the official website to check the answer key.

Once the answer key is downloaded, candidates can check the same and challenge the same. While raising their objections, candidates can use the text box option to clarify why they think a particular answer is wrong. According to them, candidates will also have to provide the correct answer when they raise objections.