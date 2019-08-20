Bihar MBBS Counselling: BCECEB UGMAC registration begins, apply by Aug 22

Bihar Counselling 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) today started the BCECEB UGMAC registration process for the Mop-Up Round today on its website on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Medical aspirants can participate in the Mop-Up Counselling Round on the official portal of BCECEB and complete the registration process on or before August 22, 2019.

The registration for Bihar Counselling 2019 will continue until August 22, 2019 till 10 pm. During the registration, the applicants must pay the requisite fee to take part in the Bihar UGMAC Mop-Up Round 2019. After the completion of the registration procedure, the BCECEB will release the Bihar MBBS application form 2019 for editing from August 23, 2019, and the BCECEB UGMAC Mop-UP Merit List 2019 will be published on August 24, 2019.

How to register for Bihar MBBS Counselling 2019

Go to the official website of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on ‘Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2019 (For Mop-Up Counselling)’

A new page will appear, now click on ‘Apply Online’

Enter your UGMAC ID, Date of Birth, and submit

Keep the following items before applying for Bihar UGMAC Mop-Up Round 2019

Email address

Mobile number

Scanned/soft copy passport size photograph

Scanned/soft copy of signature

Aadhaar card

Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

About BCECEB

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.