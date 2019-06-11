Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 to be released today; steps to download

Polytechnic admit card 2019: The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the Polytechnic admit card 2019 on June 11, according to the board’s official notification on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The has rearranged the dates of examination schedule and 2019. The will be available through online mode only.

Earlier, the Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 was going to release on June 4.

Now, the Bihar Polytechnic examination 2019 will be held on June 23 and 24 instead of June 16 and 17. This exam is conducted to secure admission in various polytechnic courses namely - Polytechnic Engineering (PE), Part-time Polytechnic Engineering (PPE) & other courses. The written examination of has been schedule for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The revised Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 will mention the updated examination schedule, exam center details and other important instructions.

Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019

Go to the official website of the at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the DCECE admit card 2019 link

Enter your Bihar Polytechnic examination 2019 application number and password

Take a printout of Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 for future reference

About Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.