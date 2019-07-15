Bihar UGEC Counselling 2019: Register today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 to be released today; steps to download
Bihar Board 12th result 2019 out, 79.76% qualify; know toppers' list
Bihar board 10th result 2019 out on biharboard.ac.in; 80.73% students pass
BCECE admit card 2019 to be released today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
JEE (Main) results announced, 15 students score 100 percentile
-
Bihar UGEC Counselling 2019: Today is the last day for candidates to apply for Bihar Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling or Bihar UGEAC 2019 on the offcial website of the board bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses such as BTech in Bihar-based colleges can apply for the counselling. An applicant needs to have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains to be eligible. The candidates must note that along with completing the Bihar UGEAC 2019 registration, they must also submit the requisite application fee by today.
Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 board exam with physics, chemistry, mathematics as primary subjects with at least 45 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 40 marks. Candidates meeting minimum marks requirements in engineering and technology Diploma can also apply. The college will be allotted on the basis of merit which will be created based on JEE Main rank.
Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration: Steps to register for Bihar UGEAC 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link to ‘Apply Online’
Step 3: Register using your email Id and mobile number
Step 4: Login using the user name and password, which you will get on the registered mobile number and email-id
Step 5: Fill in the personal information
Step 6: Fill in the details of application fee payment
Step 7: Fill academic and other information
Step 8: Upload the scanned copies of your photograph and signature
Step 9: Preview your application form and 'submit' once satisfied
Step 10: Download your completed Bihar UGEAC 2019 aplication
Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Seat reservation
SC: 16%
ST: 1%
EBC: 18%
BC: 12%
Reserved category: 3%
Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay counselling fee of Rs 1,200. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.
Important points to note:
— Only the candidates who successfully complete the entire application process will be considered for further admission process.
— The last date of fee payment for the application is Juy 16 through challan and July 17, 2019 if paid through online mode.
— A public merit list of selected candidates will be declared on July 23 at 8 pm.