Bihar UGEC Counselling 2019: Register today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar UGEC Counselling 2019: Today is the last day for candidates to apply for Bihar Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling or Bihar UGEAC 2019 on the offcial website of the board bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses such as BTech in Bihar-based colleges can apply for the counselling. An applicant needs to have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains to be eligible. The candidates must note that along with completing the Bihar UGEAC 2019 registration, they must also submit the requisite application fee by today.

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 board exam with physics, chemistry, mathematics as primary subjects with at least 45 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 40 marks. Candidates meeting minimum marks requirements in engineering and technology Diploma can also apply. The college will be allotted on the basis of merit which will be created based on JEE Main rank.

Bihar UGEAC 2019 Registration: Steps to register for Bihar UGEAC 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: Register using your email Id and mobile number

Step 4: Login using the user name and password, which you will get on the registered mobile number and email-id

Step 5: Fill in the personal information

Step 6: Fill in the details of application fee payment

Step 7: Fill academic and other information

Step 8: Upload the scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Step 9: Preview your application form and 'submit' once satisfied

Step 10: Download your completed Bihar UGEAC 2019 aplication

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Seat reservation

SC: 16%

ST: 1%

EBC: 18%

BC: 12%

Reserved category: 3%

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay counselling fee of Rs 1,200. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.

Important points to note:



— Only the candidates who successfully complete the entire application process will be considered for further admission process.

— The last date of fee payment for the application is Juy 16 through challan and July 17, 2019 if paid through online mode.

— A public merit list of selected candidates will be declared on July 23 at 8 pm.