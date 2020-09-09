BITSAT 2020 slot booking starts at bitsadmission.com: Know key details

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started 2020 slot booking on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination on or before the last date can now book their preferred slots online on bitsadmission.com. “Online Test Booking System (OTBS) will go live for 2020 during September 9, 2020 (11 am) till Sept 10, 2020 (5 pm). Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS,” an official statement said.

2020 admit card will be available from September 13 to September 23 for candidates who registered for the examination on or before the last date, the statement added.

How to book BITSAT 2020 slot:

It is important to note that the reservations will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Candidates have to carefully enter the personal details and follow the instructions to reserve your test date and time. Once the slots have been booked and the date and time has been set, candidates cannot request any changes.

Step-by-step guide on how to book BITSAT 2020 slot:

* Visit the official website bits-pilani.ac.in

* Scroll over the Quick links tab

* Click on BITSAT link to go to the admissions site for BITS

* Click on the link BITSAT 2020 Slot booking

* Enter your application number, gender, date of birth and email ID.

* Click on proceed

BITSAT- 2020 test format:

The test will be of 3 hours. The test consists of four parts:

Part I: Physics

Part II: Chemistry

Part III: (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning

Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates)

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions); each question with choice of four answers, only one being correct choice. Each correct answer fetches 3 marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of 1 mark. No marks are awarded for questions not attempted. While the candidate can skip a question, the computer will not allow the candidate to choose more than one option as correct answer. There will be 150 questions in all. The number of questions in each part is as follows:



About BITS

BITS Pilani is an all India Institution declared as Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act.

Integrated first-degree programmes to which admissions will be made on the basis of BITSAT-2017at:

BITS, Pilani – Pilani Campus:



B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.



B.Pharm.



M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and General Studies.

BITS, Pilani – KK Birla Goa Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.



M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

BITS, Pilani – Hyderabad Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.



B.Pharm.



M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics

About BITS

BITS Pilani is an all India Institution declared as Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act.

Integrated first-degree programmes to which admissions will be made on the basis of BITSAT-2017at:

BITS, Pilani – Pilani Campus:



B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.



B.Pharm.



M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and General Studies.

BITS, Pilani – KK Birla Goa Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.



M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

BITS, Pilani – Hyderabad Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.



B.Pharm.



M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics