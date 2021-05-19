BITSoM, London Business School partner for student immersions programme

Upcoming business school (B-school), BITS School of Management (BITSoM), has partnered with London Business School (LBS) for enhanced international exposure for its students.

With its first cohort to begin this July in Mumbai, BITSoM, under the aegis of BITS Pilani has entered into a formal collaboration with LBS for a specially curated global extension and immersion programme at the London campus of LBS.

Under the Letter of Intent (LoI) signed between the two partners, BITSoM’s faculty pool will be further strengthened by the developing relationship with LBS. BITSoM and LBS will also explore co-creating an executive leadership programme exclusively for women leaders in India.

Under the collaboration, BITSoM students will get an opportunity to spend two weeks in London for an immersion programme. Further, running across the programme will be the entrepreneurial project lab where students will work in small teams with entrepreneurs and pick up insights from their experience and in return, offer fresh thinking and new possibilities.

Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani and Chairman, Governing Council, BITSoM said that the move came in the wake of the group's ambition of creating a global business school in BITSoM.

"With this partnership, we are adding a powerful new dimension - that of global exposure. The immersion program will deepen students’ understanding of cross-cultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy. This unique proposition of an Indian MBA with a truly global and multi-cultural flavour, curated for the new age of business, will undoubtedly raise the bar on what is considered to be a premier management in India," Birla added.

According to LBS Dean François Ortalo-Magné, the premier global B-school too is keen on helping train purpose-driven individuals from diverse backgrounds who are willing to embrace change and embark on a transformative journey with BITSoM.

Launched in January this year, BITSoM's first cohort comprises a mix of fresh graduates and experienced candidates drawn from the top colleges across the country.

The B-school will see some of the best global faculty from the top institutes in the world teaching at BITSOM. Faculty from Institutes like Kellogg, Wharton, NYU, MIT Sloan, Texas Austin, and Cornell will be teaching the founding class at BITSoM.