BPSC 63rd preliminary exam 2018 result declared, here's how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for 63rd common combined competitive preliminary examination 2018.
Results for the examination are out on BPSC official website or click here
The BPSC examination which was conducted successfully on July 1, 2018, selected 4,257 candidates out of the 90,697 candidates that applied for it.
The examination was held in 19 districts of Bihar with a total of 271 exam centres to carry out the examination peacefully.
Selected candidates are now eligible to appear in the BPSC main examination.
Here are the steps to download BPSC preliminary examination 2018
Step 1: Go to BPSC offical webiste
Step 2: Click on 'Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination'
Step 3: In the given page, roll numbers of selected candidates will be given
Step 4: Selected candidates can download the Pdf page and can keep it for further reference.
For more information on BPSC examination, click on its official website or click here for direct link to check results.