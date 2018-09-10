JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Placement upswing: IT companies open purse strings to tap best talent
Business Standard

BPSC 63rd preliminary exam 2018 result declared, here's how to download

BPSC has declared the result for 63rd common combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

DU considering changing admission process to entrance exam model
The BPSC conducted the 63rd preliminary examination on July 8, 2018, in 271 centres of 19 districts in Bihar (Representative Image)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for 63rd common combined competitive preliminary examination 2018.

Results for the examination are out on BPSC official website or click here

The BPSC examination which was conducted successfully on July 1, 2018, selected 4,257 candidates out of the 90,697 candidates that applied for it.

The examination was held in 19 districts of Bihar with a total of 271 exam centres to carry out the examination peacefully.

Selected candidates are now eligible to appear in the BPSC main examination.

BPSC 63rd Prelims exam

Here are the steps to download BPSC preliminary examination 2018

Step 1: Go to BPSC offical webiste

Step 2: Click on 'Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination'

Step 3: In the given page, roll numbers of selected candidates will be given

Step 4: Selected candidates can download the Pdf page and can keep it for further reference.

For more information on BPSC examination, click on its official website or click here for direct link to check results.
First Published: Mon, September 10 2018. 19:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements