BPSSC SI Recruitment 2018: Bihar police written examination result declared

Bihar SI Result 2018: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results of the written test (mains) for Bihar Police Sub-Inspector exams on its official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. Aspiring candidates, who had appeared for the written examination, can check their result on the mentioned website.
The preliminary examination was conducted in March this year and the main examination took place on July 22 across 44 centres of the state. According to Times Now, total 29, 359 applicants had managed to qualify for the main written examination for recruitment of 1,717 Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police.
The qualifying applicants will now have to appear for a physical examination next month, though BPSSC has not yet released the date for the physical test. The selection would be on the basis of the written as well as the physical efficiency examination.
Follow the below-mentioned steps check the BPSSC SI exam result 2018:
- Log on to the official website of BPSSC: bpssc.bih.nic.in
- Click on the link: “Results: Preliminary Written Exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector with Bihar Police” on the homepage
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Fill the necessary credentials in the provided fields and submit
- The result will be displayed on your screen
- Click on the download button and take a print out of the same for future reference
About BPSSC
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) was created by a bill of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The commission is tasked to select applicants in various government departments for group C staff jobs in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.