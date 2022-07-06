BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2022 declared, check marks at bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary (BSE), announced the class 10 results today, July 6, as 90.55 per cent of students who appeared in the examinations managed to pass. Students can now check their BSE Class 10 results 2022 at the board's official websites, at — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The board examinations were conducted from April 29 to May 6 in an offline pen and paper mode with all the government's issued guidelines in place.

The class 10 results are now live and students can check their marks online. More than 8,000 students did not pass the BSE class 10 exams. The online marksheet will act as a provisional result certificate which can be used to seek admission to class 11.

This should be noted that the original marksheet will be released by the board later which the students can collect from their respective schools.

The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The evaluation process of answer papers was started at 58 evaluation centres on May 21.

BSE Class 10 Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of BSE Odisha.

Step 2: Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link on the home page.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your results and keep a hard copy of the same