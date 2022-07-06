BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2022 declared, check marks at bseodisha.ac.in

-
ALSO READ
BSE Odisha 10 Result: Date and time for HSC results to be announced today
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
UP board 10th result 2022 declared on upresults.nic; how to download marks
-
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced the class 10 results today, July 6, as 90.55 per cent of students who appeared in the examinations managed to pass. Students can now check their BSE Class 10 results 2022 at the board's official websites, at — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.
The board examinations were conducted from April 29 to May 6 in an offline pen and paper mode with all the government's issued guidelines in place.
The class 10 Odisha results are now live and students can check their marks online. More than 8,000 students did not pass the BSE class 10 exams. The online marksheet will act as a provisional result certificate which can be used to seek admission to class 11.
This should be noted that the original marksheet will be released by the board later which the students can collect from their respective schools.
The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The evaluation process of answer papers was started at 58 evaluation centres on May 21.
Odisha BSE Class 10 Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check
Step 1: Go to the official site of BSE Odisha.
Step 2: Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link on the home page.
Step 3: Log in using your credentials
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your results and keep a hard copy of the same
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor