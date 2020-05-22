Bihar Board 10th result likely to be out today: Here's what you must know

Bihar 10th result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2020 today on its official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, according to media reports. This year, more than 15 lakhs students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, which were scheduled from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres.

Bihar board class 10th students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Meanwhile, the board has already announced the result for BSEB Class 12 examination 2020 on March 24 on the official website.

Here how to check the Bihar 10th results or Bihar matric result 2020

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result 2020 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2020 or BSEB Matric results 2020. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2020 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

BSEB Class 10 Results 2020: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their Matric result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.