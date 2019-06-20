JUST IN
BSTC results date not fixed, check final date on bstc2019.org: Official

The BSTC 2019 examinations were conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program

BS Web Team 

Photo: Shutterstock

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed result (Formerly known as BSTC result) will be released soon but no dates have been fixed yet. The date can be confirmed from the official website, says official. The BSTC result can be downloaded from the official website, bstc2019.org. The BSTC 2019 rsults will be declared only through online mode.

The BSTC 2019 examinations were conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. BSTC counselling process will start after the results are declared. Pre BSTC 2019 was held on May 26 with around 7.5 lakh candidates appearing. According to the BSTC results, candidates will be selected for counselling and seat allotment.

Steps to download BSTC 2019 Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, bstc2019.org. Click on the link BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 result

Step 2: Enter asked credentials from your admit card

Step 3: Click proceed

Step 4: Download the result
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 06:50 IST

