JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th compartment results 2019 declared; check on cisce.org
Business Standard

BUAT merit list 2019 to be released today for PG admissions; know more

The final merit list for Berhampur University PG Admission 2019 will be compiled on the basis of Career points (70%) and marks secured in the Admission Test (30%)

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education

Berhampur University PG Merit List 2019: BUAT Merit List 2019 for PG Admissions will be released today by the Berhampur University. Berhampur University Merit List for PG Admissions was expected on August 1, but was delayed. The result can be checked on the official website, buodisha.edu.in. The result will be declared online. The final merit list for Berhampur University PG Admission 2019 will be compiled on the basis of career points (70%) and marks secured in the admission test (30%).

Steps to check Berhampur University PG Merit List 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website buodisha.edu.in

Step 2: Click the Link to Admissions

Step 3: Click BUAT PG Merit List 2019

Step 4: Merit List will be displayed on the screen in the form of a PDF List File

Step 5: Check the list with the help of exam roll number / application number
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 23:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY