BUAT merit list 2019 to be released today for PG admissions; know more

Berhampur University PG Merit List 2019: BUAT Merit List 2019 for PG Admissions will be released today by the Berhampur University. Berhampur University Merit List for PG Admissions was expected on August 1, but was delayed. The result can be checked on the official website, buodisha.edu.in. The result will be declared online. The final merit list for Berhampur University PG Admission 2019 will be compiled on the basis of career points (70%) and marks secured in the admission test (30%).
Steps to check Berhampur University PG Merit List 2019:
Step 1: Visit official website buodisha.edu.in
Step 2: Click the Link to Admissions
Step 3: Click BUAT PG Merit List 2019
Step 4: Merit List will be displayed on the screen in the form of a PDF List File
Step 5: Check the list with the help of exam roll number / application number