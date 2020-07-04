CA exam cancelled; to be merged with CA November exam 2020, says ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has decided to cancel CA exam in view of the pandemic. The CA May exam will be merged with November 2020 examinations. The Institute said in an announcement that the CA aspirants who had registered for the May exams will be able avail due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions

The has earlier told the Supreme Court that there may be some difficulties in conducting the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The cancelled exams include foundation paper 1, final paper 5, intermediate course under old and new scheme, IRM paper 1, INTT AT and DISA ET exams.

CA exam cancelled. Why next?

The students who have made application for May 2020 examinations will have an option to change the groups of their appearance and centre of examinations at the time of making a fresh application for November 2020 Examinations, the said.

The November exams, “subject to conditions prevailing at relevant time”, will start from November 1, according to the Institute.

“It is again clarified that in this schema, the students will be free to exercise the options afresh for the groups that they intend to appear in the November 2020 examinations,” the stateement added.

About ICAI:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.