ICAI CA Exam Nov 2019 postponed due to Ayodhya verdict; know details

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) announced that it was postponing all the examinations, including foundation paper 1, final paper 5, IRM paper 1, INTT AT and DISA ET exams. The CA Exam, which was to be held today, was postponed on account of the Ayodhya verdict that was delivered by the Supreme Court of India.

"In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, ALL EXAMINATIONS of the namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019 on all-India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date, which shall be announced separately,” the said in a statement.

The decision to postpone the ICAI examinations - Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper - was taken as all schools and colleges in many parts of the country had been ordered shut in lieu of Supreme Court's ruling on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land title case.





The ICAI had in October released ICAI CA November exam admit cards 2019.

ICAI CA November exam admit cards 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to ICAI's official website - icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Login using your Login ID and password

Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card

Step 4: Save it on your device and take a print out of it

About ICAI

The Institute of of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

In August, ICAI had released the CA Final and CA Foundation results 2019.

