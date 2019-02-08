CA IPCC Result 2018: ICAI CA Intermediate results declared; check here

-
CA Results 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the results of CA Intermediate. CA students who appeared in the exams, held in November, can see their result on any of the official websites - icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.
Along with the results, the ICAI also announced the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank) of CA Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination and Intermediate (New) Examination candidates.
Here's how you can check CA IPCC final result 2018 or CA Result 2018:
Step 1: Go to any of the official websites
Step 2: Click on the results tab
Step 3: In the new page, select 'check results'
Step 4: Select the exam for which you want to view the result
Step 5: Enter asked credentials
Step 6: Download your result
ICAI, which regulates Chartered Accountancy exams and courses in the country, has also made the results available through SMS and email services.
ALSO READ: CA Results 2018: ICAI declares CA Foundation, CA Final results on icai.org
ICAI already released the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 27, 2019.