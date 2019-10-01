Calcutta University Result 2019: BCom 2nd Sem results out; steps to check

Calcutta Result 2019: The of Calcutta has declared the annual results for BCom 2nd Semester students. Students who had appeared for the exam can visit the West Bengal government's official website wbresults.nic.in to check their result.

The Calcutta results are for the Honours/General/Major programme, examinations for which were conducted recently under the CBCS system.

Calcutta Univerity BCom Result 2019: Click here for direct link to check Calcutta University Result 2019

To access the result, students will need to login using their roll number. Students can find their roll numbers on the admit cards provided to them for the BCom exam.

Steps to check Calcutta University BCom 2nd Sem Results 2019 online

1. Visit official website i.e. wbresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link "B.Com. 2nd Semester (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)"

3. Enter your roll number and click "submit"

4. Your BCom 2nd Sem Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Save the result for future reference

According to the information published on the website, the online results have been published only "to provide immediate information to the examinees" and "these can not be treated as original Mark Sheets".