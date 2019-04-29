Campus placement at IIT Madras up 15%, job offers at an all time high

at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) are up 15 per cent during the Academic Year 2018-19, with the total recruitment of 964 students as compared to 834 students last year.

The year saw leading consulting majors visit the campus for the first time. Google returned and several data science firms, as well as companies in the analytics space, visited the campus, said IIT-M officials.

students received a total of 1,146 offers (including 136 PPOs) from 298 companies. Of the total, 21 were international offers. The total number of offers is an all-time high for IIT-M.

broke new grounds during 2018-19 in the placements conducted in two phases with Phase I being held from December 1 to 8, 2018 and the second phase from the second half of January, 2019.

Manu Santhanam, advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, “This year saw a large number of profiles from companies in the data sciences and analytics sector, which clearly depicts the current industry trends. As many as 59 offers were explicitly for data science positions. Our post-graduate placement record also continues to be excellent, with a total of 364 students getting placed (excluding MBA) as against 274 last year.”

US-based Micron and Intel India Technology Pvt Ltd recruited the highest number students with each picking up 26 candidates. Citibank issued offers to 23 students, Microsoft to 22 students and to 21 students. A total of 51 startups participated in the placements this year and made 121 offers, of which 97 were accepted. The leading sectors in start-up recruitment were IT with 21 per cent offers followed by Analytics with 16 per cent. Overall trends in sector-wise recruitment indicated that as in the preceding years, ‘Core’ and ‘Information Technology’ sectors still constituted the leading recruiters.

The number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) also increased this year as a total of 136 PPOs were made during 2018-19, as against 114 in the preceding year, with several offers from big firms such as Microsoft, Qualcomm, and

One of the major contributors to bagging the first position in Engineering Category for the fourth consecutive time in India Rankings 2019 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework by the Ministry of Human Resources Development was the ‘Graduation Outcome Score,’ which consists of placement of graduated students among others. For the first time, IIT Madras also secured the top ranking in the ‘Overall Institutions’ category of India Rankings, said the institution.

IIT Madras, established in 1959 by the Government of India, has around 16 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary Research Academic Centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and post - graduate programmes leading to the B Tech, M Sc, MBA, M Tech, MS, and Ph D, degrees in a variety of specialisations.