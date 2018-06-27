CAT 2018 exam to be held on 25 November: Here's all you need to know

IIM-Calcutta. Photo: @iimc (Twitter) Brace yourself, MBA aspirants. This year the Common Admission Test (CAT) will held on November 25 (Sunday). -Calcutta (IIM-C) is organising the test for entry into top management colleges. Professor Sumanta Basu is the convener this year. held

The exam will be computer-based mode and will be conducted at more than 140 centres across India. It will be divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

According to the official website (iimcat.ac.in), a detailed notification for the examination is likely to be released in July/ August. The results are usually released in the second week of January.

CAT is one of the most prestigious management entrance exams -- the entrance to 20 institutes and more than 100 other top business schools that include FMS, MDI, JBIMS, DMS, IIT Delhi and SPJIMR, among others.

According to Firstpost, Around 200,000 candidates take the exam every year for approximately 5000 seats in the IIMs. Candidates clearing the examination will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

Last year, the notification for CAT was released in the month of July. More than 231,000 candidates registered for the test and around 200,000 appeared for it. CAT2017 exam was conducted by the (IIM)-Lucknow.