CAT 2019 registration form to be available from today: Important details

CAT 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) will start the online registration process of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 from today. CAT 2019 will be conducted in two slots on November 24. Do note that the last day for registering for CAT 2019 is September 18. Eligible candidates can apply on the website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2019 is the mandatory entrance exam for admission to flagship PGP 2020-22 and other programmes in 20 IIMs and other top rated B schools like: FMS, MDI, NITIE, SPJIMR, XLRI and among others.
CAT 2019: How to fill CAT application form 2019
Step 1 – Visit official website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2 - Fill details and generate login id and password
Step 3 - Relogin and fill CAT application form
Step 4 - Upload the necessary documents while registering for CAT 2019
Step 5 - Pay the fees for the application form of CAT 2019
Step 6 - Take print out of CAT 2019 application form
CAT 2019: Eligibility qualification
The candidate must hold a bachelor's degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PwD) categories].
CAT 2019: Selection process
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI) round.
List of courses offered by IIM:
Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management
Post Graduate Programme in Management
Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management
Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management
Post Graduate Programme in Securities Markets
About IIM Kozhikode:
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode is an autonomous business school located in Calicut, Kerala. The institute, set up in 1996 by the Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Kerala, is one of the 20 Indian Institutes of Management. It was the fifth IIM to be established.