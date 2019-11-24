CAT 2019 rings a welcome bell for candidates with easier questions

The 2019 was a welcome change for candidates with an easier test paper compared to last year.

Gateway to the 20 premier Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and over 110 non- B-schools, the computerised entrance paper was conducted successfully in two sessions at 376 test centres across 156 cities in the country. Results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2020, said Shubhasis Dey, faculty member at Kozhikode and Convener for CAT 2019.

As against a total of 244,169 registrations, up by 3000 over CAT 2018, the test this year was finally taken by 209,926 candidates, said Dey. Carrying a duration of 180 minutes, the computer-based entrance test was divided into three sections, including Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA).

"Overall, CAT 2019 appears a little easier than CAT 2018, with two sections (DILR and QA) being on the easier side than those of CAT 2018, and one section (VARC) being tougher," said Ramnath Kankadandi, National CAT Course Director, T.I.M.E, one of the leading CAT tutorial centres.

Candidates were allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each of the three sections without being able to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. According to CAT tutorial experts, the restriction in movement across section during the test made by IIMs could prove a boon for non-engineering candidates since it provides a level playing field for them with candidates from engineering background.

As for the difficulty level, the only surprise sprung by CAT 2019 was a higher difficulty level in VARC as compared to relatively easier levels of the previous three years, students and tutorial experts found. On the other hand, QA came down a notch in difficulty level. LRDI was also easier as compared to the previous year.

The test paper pattern was also on the expected lines, said Kankadandi.

"However, the VARC section tightened the screws a little bit, after three years of easy VARC sections. While the broader pattern remained the same – 24 RC questions and 10 VA questions – the difficulty level of the RC questions was a major digression from previous years’ difficulty levels. One can say it was not a breeze even for those well-versed with the language," he added.

Again, contrary to expectations, the DILR section was lower in difficulty level compared to what test-takers have been used to facing in previous years.

Meanwhile, the QA section didn't spring any surprises either, with 34 questions from expected topics like Arithmetic (Time, Work and Distance, P&L, Ratios, Equations, AMA and SI-CI), Geometry and Mensuration, Numbers, Algebra, Trigonometry and Permutations & Combinations. "The difficulty level, one could say, was slightly lower than that of CAT 2018, but this section was by no means as easy as the QA section of CAT 2017," Kankadandi added.