CAT result 2019 likely to be released soon on iimcat.ac.in: What next?

CAT 2019 result: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is likely to declare CAT 2019 result today or in the coming week, according to media reports. Candidates will be able to check their CAT result 2019 score card on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. A total of 209,926 candidates appeared for the exam. CAT 2019 is the mandatory entrance exam for admission to flagship PGP 2020-22 and other programmes in 20 IIMs and other top rated B schools like: FMS, MDI, NITIE, SPJIMR, XLRI and others. IIM Kozhikode, the co-ordinating institute of CAT 2019, conducted the CAT 2019 examination on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country.

How to check CAT result 2019 score card

Step 1: Visit the IIM CAT official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check the result once activated

Step 3: Enter the log-in details and submit

Step 4: The IIM score and the result can be accessed after logging in

About CAT

The is a computer-based exam held in India. It scores a candidate on the basis of Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability (VA) and Reading Comprehension (RC), Data Interpretation (DI) and Logical Reasoning (LR). The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) started this test to select students for their business administration programs. CAT is conducted every year by one of the IIMs based on a policy of rotation.

What after CAT result 2019

For those who pperform well in CAT 2019 exam, the next challenge is clearing the written ability test (WAT) group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) round of MBA admission process. All the top MBA colleges in India, conduct WAT/GD-PI for admissions.

Even before the CAT result is announced, many B-schools begin application process of MBA admissions. For IIMs, you don’t need to apply separately.

IIM admission procedure

There are two stages:

1. After clearing the required cut-offs and the composite score, a candidate is called for Written Test and Personal Interview (PI).

2. The final offers of admission to candidates in each category will be made on the basis of the final aggregate score, taking into account various weights.

What is composite score?

The composite score has the following weightage:

— 10th & 12th Board Exams

— The final graduation scores

— Professional courses like Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accounting, and Company Secretary certifications

— Work Experience