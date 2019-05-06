CBSE Class 10 result 2019 declared on cbse.nic.in: Steps to check marks

CBSE class 10th results 2019 were announced today. The (CBSE) released the results on its official website — CBSE students can also check their results on and cbse.examresults.net. According to CBSE officials, over 180,000 students appeared for CBSE Class 10 examination. In the academic year 2018-19, CBSE conducted the class 10 th exams between February 21 and March 29, 2019.

STEPS TO CHECK 2019:

Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2019

Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE Class 10th Result 2019

— Download your 2019 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS





CBSE 10th class result 2019

Check through Google

CBSE has partnered with Google to host the CBSE Class 10 results on the search engine. Students can check their results on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 results. They will have to enter roll number to login and access their results.

Check CBSE Board Exam Results 2019 through Microsoft





How to check the CBSE class 10th results 2019 when you are offline

If you're not connected to the internet, you can also check your score through Microsoft's application's SMS Organizer. SMS Organizer is a free Android app available on Google Play Store.

All you need to do is download the application from the Google Play Store and register with your roll number and school code for your CBSE class 10th results.

Pre-registered users will receive a notification for the once it is out. By clicking on the link, a scorecard will appear. As the entire scorecard is sent via SMS, you can check the CBSE Class 10th result without internet connectivity, said Microsoft, while explaining the process in a video.

Through Microsoft application's SMS organiser, students will be informed about CBSE Class 10th results 2019. The candidates will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

The class 10 board exams conducted by the CBSE took place in about 4,974 centers across the country. There were also 72 exam centers abroad.



