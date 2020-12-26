CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister

2021: The dates of Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) examinations for Classes 10 and 12, proposed to be held next year, would be announced on December 31 at 6 pm, announced Minister Nishank on Saturday.



"Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for in 2021," the minister tweeted.



Moreover, has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for the 2021 board examinations. A detailed plan for the conduct of CBSE examinations 2021 will be prepared according to the health protocol orders issued by the Ministries of Health and Home Affairs.