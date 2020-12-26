CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
CBSE syllabus reduction: Controversy and the politics explained in pictures
CBSE syllabus reduced by up to 30% for classes 9 to 12: Important details
CBSE syllabus reduced: List of chapters deleted for classes 9 to 12
CBSE Compartment 2020: 10th, 12th exams today; know important instructions
-
CBSE 2021: The dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Classes 10 and 12, proposed to be held next year, would be announced on December 31 at 6 pm, announced Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday.
"Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021," the minister tweeted.
Moreover, CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for the 2021 board examinations. A detailed plan for the conduct of CBSE examinations 2021 will be prepared according to the health protocol orders issued by the Ministries of Health and Home Affairs.
Major announcements for students & parents!— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 26, 2020
I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021.
Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9Lf0qsT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor