CBSE announces UGC NET 2018 result: Here are the steps to check yours

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the result 2018. The exam took place on July 8.

Confirming to NDTV, an official earlier said the result will be announced on July 31 by the Board.

Candidates can now check their results on the official website, nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the result:

* Go to the official sites of cbsenet.nic or cbseresults.nic

* Click on CBSE - UGC NET EXAMINATION - July 2018

* Enter your application number, roll number and date of birth

* Take out the print out for future references.

EXAMINATION

This year, for the first time, candidates appeared for only two papers instead of three papers, one was general exam and second was subject-specific. Moreover, the duration for the paper 1 was reduced from 1 hour 15 minutes to one hour for attempting 50 questions.

Paper 1 had 50 objective=type compulsory questions carrying two marks each. The questions were of GK-kind, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It was primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

The Paper 2 had 100 objective-type compulsory questions carrying two marks each. It was based on the subject selected by the candidate.

This was the last exam conducted by the CBSE. From December 2018, the exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in a computer-based model for 10 days in multiple shifts, instead of one day.

According to The Indian Express, a total of 11,38,225 candidates registered for the exam this year across 91 cities. The examination was conducted in 84 different subjects.

Times of India reported that there were 2,082 examination centres, 2,864 observers and 675 Board's officials were deputed on these centres.