CBSE class 10, 12 result to be declared soon; check official link here

The class 10 and 12 students will not have to wait any longer as the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is likely to release the Term 2 results soon this month, according to media reports.

Once the date is declared, students will be able to access it online from official website cbse.gov.in. At present, there has been no official announcement yet.

Students can download their Term 2 mark sheets using their roll numbers and other required credentials. class 10 and 12 mark sheets will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total score.

A senior official told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in ."

In comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite Covid-19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days, the official stated.

The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or repeat status. The final CBSE 2022 result will be released along with the term 2 exam result. CBSE term 1 board exams conducted in November - December 2021, were held for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April-May 2022.

More than 3.4 million (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad.

This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two Terms. The syllabus was divided into two halves. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective.

Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, an official said.

He further said that the CBSE is in touch with the responsible organisations for the admissions.