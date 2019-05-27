CBSE class 10, class 12 compartmental exam date sheet is out: Check schedule

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) released dates for compartmental exams of class 10 and class 12

on May 23. The datesheets can be downloaded from the official website cbse.nic.in.

The class 10 compartmental exams will be held from July 2 to July 10. The class 12 compartmental exams will be held on July 2.

A total of 31,14,821 candidates had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination this year. The exams were held at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. The CBSE Board had conducted the annual examination for class 10 and class 12 in the month of February-March 2019. "The results are available on the board's website and students can check it using their admit card IDs," a senior official said. "Girls have a pass percentage of 88.70 which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent. Transgenders have a pass percentage of 83.3 per cent," a senior board officials said.

Here's the CBSE class 10 compartmental exam date sheet:

NOTE :



1. Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.



2. The Answer Books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 – 10.15A.M.



3. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.



4. Particulars shall be checked and signed by the Assistant Superintendent(s).



5. The question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M. (15 minutes extra). Candidates shall

read the question paper.



6. Candidate would plan proper strategy to write the answer.



7. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.



8. In addition to theory Examination given above, there will also be practical examination in respect of those candidates who have failed in practical in a subject involving practical.

9. Candidates appearing for the compartmental examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed in practical.

10. Practical examination in respect of private candidates will be held at the theory examination centres unless otherwise notified.

11. Private candidates should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centres for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 05th July, 2019.



12. Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.

13. Principals of the schools may fix up the date(s) for holding practical examination(s) in different subjects in consultation with the Examiner(s) concerned.



14. Candidates be distributed in convenient batches according to the number of examinees and capacity of the laboratory.

15. Date and time for examination fixed in each batch be communicated to candidates concerned well in advance.



16. Practical examination for regular candidates should, however, be completed by 30th June, 2019.



17. No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.



18. For updates, please visit website www.cbse.nic.in