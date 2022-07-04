CBSE Class 10 Results 2022: Board may announce marks today at cbse.gov.in

Class 10 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will likely announce the for Class 10 today, July 4. The will soon release the Class 10 2022 on its official website, .gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. This should be noted that the CBSE has not released an official notice on the date and time of the same.

Once the results are declared, students can check their results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov. The Pariksha Sangam portal was launched by CBSE on Sunday, July 3, for the students to check board examination results, streamline sample papers, and other details in one single window.

Last week, the officials at the Ministry shared the tentative result dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 results, according to which, the board can declare the results for Class 10 today, and for Class 12, on July 10.

According to past trends, if the board releases the Class 10 result today, it will be declared around 11 am.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10th result: Step 1: Go the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, go to 'results' tab link. Now, candidates will be redirected to a new page. Step 3: Choose between 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' and 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link Step 4: Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit'.

Your results will now appear on the screen, download and take a prinout for future reference.