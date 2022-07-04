CBSE Class 10 Results 2022: Board may announce marks today at cbse.gov.in

-
CBSE Class 10 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce the board results for Class 10 today, July 4. The CBSE will soon release the Class 10 2022 board results on its official website, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. This should be noted that the CBSE has not released an official notice on the date and time of the same.
Once the results are declared, students can check their results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov. The Pariksha Sangam portal was launched by CBSE on Sunday, July 3, for the students to check board examination results, streamline sample papers, and other details in one single window.
Last week, the officials at the Education Ministry shared the tentative result dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 results, according to which, the board can declare the results for Class 10 today, and for Class 12, on July 10.
According to past trends, if the board releases the Class 10 result today, it will be declared around 11 am.
Your results will now appear on the screen, download and take a prinout for future reference.
