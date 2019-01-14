CBSE Class 10 students can opt for an easier Maths exam from 2020: FAQs

The (CBSE) has introduced two levels of examination in Mathematics for Class 10 students in 2020 to cater to different kinds of learners. The nomenclature for the two examinations will be Mathematics - Standard, for the existing level of examination, and Mathematics - Basic, for the easier level, according to a circular issued by the The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, it said.

According to the National Curriculum Framework, not only would the two levels of examination cater to different kinds of learners and allow different levels of testing, they would also reduce overall student stress levels.

"It is well known that students experience greatest stress before and during their most 'difficult' subject exam," the circular said.

"Keeping in view of this important aspect and as evidenced by the board results, the board has decided to introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for the students who are going to appear in the board examination for the academic session ending March 2020 onwards," it said.

The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels would remain the same.

Here's what you must know

What is the difference between the Standard Level and Basic Level of Mathematics?

The existing Mathematics examination is the Standard Level Examination. Standard-Level and Basic-level Question papers shall be based on the same syllabus. However, the Standard-Level Mathematics assesses higher Mathematical abilities compared to Basic-Level. Accordingly, the difficulty level of Mathematics – ‘Basic’ will be less than that of Mathematics-‘Standard’.

Can a student opt for both Standard Level and Basic Level Exams?

No. There is only one option, either Mathematics-Standard or Mathematics-Basic.

To continue Mathematics as a subject in class XI/XII and further, which level Exam does a student need to pass?



Students have to pass Mathematics-Standard in class 10 board exams to take up Maths at the senior secondary level.