CBSE class 12 compartment exam results declared, 59.4% students pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the result for class 12 compartment examination with 59.43 per cent of the candidates clearing the exam.
"Class 12 compartment result has been announced as planned by October 10, to enable students apply for further studies in the current academic year. The result has been declared in record time of eight days," a senior board official said.
A total of 116,000 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 105,000 had appeared including 87,849 compartment candidates while rest had appeared for improving their performance.
The Supreme Court had last month suggested that the CBSE declare the results of the compartment examinations expeditiously and asked the UGC to ensure that students get admission in colleges, saying "these are exceptional times".
As per the latest calendar, the session for freshers will begin on November 1 and the admission process will be winded up in October.
The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the spread of Covid-19.
However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.
