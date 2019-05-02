CBSE Class 12 result 2019 to be declared shortly: Steps to check result

result 2019: 2019 to be declared by Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) soon today. CBSE will release Class 12 result 2019 on its official website or cbseresults.nic.in. In a surprise move, CBSE will declare toppers' list and result 2019 at a press conference scheduled to be held at the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, CBSE, HQ, Preet Vihar, Delhi. A total of 31,14,821 candidates had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination this year including 28 transgender. The exams were held at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. The CBSE Board had conducted the annual examination for class 10 and class 12 in the month of February-March 2019.

Steps to check 2019

— Visit to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Select "Results"

— Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2019

— Enter your admit card details and get your 2019 or Result 2019

— Download your 2019 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS

Check through Google

CBSE has partnered with Google to host the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the search engine. Students can check their results on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 or CBSE Class 12 result. They will have to enter roll number to login and access their results.

Check CBSE Board Exam Results 2019 through Microsoft

Through Microsoft application's SMS organiser, students will be informed about 2019. The candidates will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

Stay with us to the CBSE Class 12 toppers' list