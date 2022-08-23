CBSE compartment exams for Class 10, 12 students from today: Check details

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is conducting the compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from today, August 23. students appearing for the compartment exams can download their admit card from the official website - .gov.in.

The compartment exams for Class 10 will be held from Tuesday till August 29 while for Class 12, the compartment exam will be held on August 23.

Class 10 CBSE students are appearing for Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard compartment papers today. The CBSE compartment exams will be held for two hours, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Admit cards for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 compartment exams are available on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the cbse.gov.in website. The compartment papers will be held at various examination centres across the nation in offline mode, with all the Covid-19 protocols in place.

Students appearing for the CBSE compartment exam 2022 should keep these key points in mind:

Carrying the admit card to the centre for the CBSE compartment exam is mandatory

Phones, calculators and other electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination centre

Students need to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam

Before the commencement of the paper, students will get 15 minutes to read the paper

Those who will be caught cheating during the exam will be debarred from giving the exam

The exam result for CBSE Class 10 and 12 was declared on July 22. The pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 and 12 was recorded at 94.40 per cent and 92.71 per cent respectively.