CBSE CTET 2022 registrations process starts; here's all you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary started the registration process for the 16th (CTET) today.

The aspiring candidates can now apply online at the official website of CTET. The candidates can submit applications till November 24, 11:59 pm. The applicants will also be able to pay the fees till November 25, 3:30 pm. Once the examination is over, the answer key and result will be available on the official website. Candidates can use their registration number and password to login to their account and check the result.

A candidate can appear for as many attempts as they like.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts for getting the CTET certificate. Those who have cleared the exam can also appear again to improve their score.

CTET conducts two exams. Each paper will be 2.5 hours each. Paper 1 is for those aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8.

Eligible candidates can now apply at the official website — ctet.nic.in.

This year, the will conduct the exam between December 2022 and January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.

