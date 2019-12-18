CBSE date sheet 2020 released: Know about CBSE class 12, and 10 timetable

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education examination for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on Tuesday. While the CBSE 12th exam will end on March 30, those for CBSE 10th will end on March 20.
Over 3 million students are expected to sit for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2020. According to the CBSE date sheet 2020, the exams will be conducted till March 30.
The practical exams for both CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th would be held from January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020.
The datesheet has been prepared well in advance so that students get sufficient time between examination of main subjects and the distribution of students is in such away that large number of candidates do not reach any examination centre on any particular date, said the CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj in a notice released by the Board on the official webiste - cbse.nic.in.
With this year's datesheet, CBSE has broken its own record of releasing the exam dates earlier than last few years. For the 2019 board exams, the dates were announced on December 24.
New exam pattern for CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2020
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier said that CBSE has introduced changes in the examination pattern for class 10 and 12 from 2019-20 session to discourage rote learning and to develop critical thinking and reasoning abilities of students.
Among the measures introduced to effect this change are - reduction in the number of questions, more internal choices, increase in the number of objective type questions and reduction in subjective questions and introduction of internal assessment in all subjects.
CBSE date sheet 2020: Class 10 dates
CBSE date sheet 2020: Class 12 dates