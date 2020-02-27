CBSE exam 2020: Today's Class 12 english exam postponed over Delhi violence

exam 2020: has postponed Class 12 exam in northeast Delhi scheduled today while exams will be held in remaining areas as per schedule, Central Board of Examination said in a statement. The exams scheduled for February 27, 2020 are now postponed and the new dates will be notified shortly, said.

"Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for Class 12 in northeast part of Delhi," Central Board of Secondary Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in the eastern part.





ALSO READ: LIVE: Trump's take on Delhi violence 'failure of leadership', says Sanders

Taking note of the "worsening situation" in violence-hit areas, the Delhi High Court said it was doubtful that board exams could be held there and directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to reschedule them or change the affected centres.

For students who live in northeast Delhi, but have their exam centres in other parts, the CBSE officials have asked the students to approach their school principals.

"The board is in regular touch with school principals and, in a case such as this, the principals can send details of students. Board will assess and take appropriate action," an official said.