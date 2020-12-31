CBSE exam 2021 dates for Science, Commerce, Arts to be announced at 6 pm

news: The datesheet for the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be revealed at 6 pm today. Union Minister Nishank will announce the dates via video conferencing.

Giving details about the Board examinations, Nishank tweeted: "Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for # board exams in 2021. Stay tuned."

CBSE exams 2021 online or offline?

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has said that the 10th 12th Board examinations will not be held online. Students will have to take the exams with pen and paper as before.

CBSE practical exams

Given that practical examinations may not be possible for many students due to the Covid-19 pandemic, alternatives are being considered for the 2020-21 examination cycle.

Should board exams be postponed?

Many parents across the country want the date of the Board examinations to be postponed by a few months at least. A body of school parents has even sent a proposal to the Ministry of to extend the date of Board examinations. According to the proposal, parents want the examinations to be conducted in May or thereafter.

Impact of pandemic on school education

Schools across the country shut down in March due to the pandemic. The board exams for 2019-2020 were partially completed when the lockdown happened.

After multiple postponements and court cases, the remaining papers were cancelled, and grades calculated through a court-approved formula.

Unable to go to school during this academic year, students have been forced to rely on distance education instead, ranging from Zoom classes and television lectures to WhatsApp lessons and self-study. The syllabus for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations was reduced by 30% to ease the burden on students.

Although the Centre gave permission for schools to re-open from mid-October while following safety measures, few States have taken the decision to allow students to return to physical classes.